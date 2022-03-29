Assam, Meghalaya Sign Historic Pact To Settle Border Dispute

The state governments of Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday signed a historic agreement in Delhi to resolve 50-year old pending boundary issues.

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma respectively, signed the agreement in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The agreement was signed by the two CMs with the chief secretaries of both the states along other officials of the states and MHA officials present, reported ANI.

Notably, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Assam and Meghalaya after a draft resolution was submitted by the CMs of both states to Shah for consideration, two months ago on January 31.

The two state governments had come up with the draft resolution to resolve the border disputes in six of the 12 disputed areas along the 884 km boundary.

Assam will keep 18.51 square kilometers while Meghalaya will get 18.28 square kilometers of the 36.79 square kilometers total disputed land, according to the proposed recommendations.

The agreement between the two northeastern states in significant with the issue pending for a very long time.

The dispute was sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam. The border issues came as a result of different readings of the demarcation of boundaries in the initial agreement for the new state's creation.

Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the historic agreement. He said that the issues were not resolved under Congress’s reign.