Assam: Men Arrested for Marrying Girls Above 14 Years to be Granted Bail

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the second day of the statewide crackdown on child marriage has stated that all men who had been arrested for marrying girls above 14 years would be granted bail.

On the other hand, those cases pertaining to marrying girls below 14 years age would be non-bailable.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that these arrests will lead to the exposure of cases related to child marriage and eventually lead to a decline in the crime rates.

According to reports, 24 persons arrested in Majuli got bail within in 24 hours of their arrest. Meanwhile, 51 persons from Sadiya too were granted bail the same day they were arrested.

In the Majuli case, a sessions court granted the plea stating that the allegation that has been brought up against the 25 accused must be investigated properly.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has arrested a total of 2,258 people in connection to child marriage-related cases across the state.

The highest number of arrests has been made from Biswanath district with 139 arrests and the lowest number of arrests has been made from Dibrugarh district with six arrests.