Nagaland: ENPO Withdraws Assembly Elections Boycott Call

In a major development, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) resolved to relax its earlier stand to abstain in any election process till their demand for the creation of a separate 'Frontier Nagaland.'

In an official statement, ENPO said that they have decided to relax the August 26, 2022, resolution with immediate effect at its executive meeting held on Saturday at Tourist Lodge Dimapur following the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Following the request of the MHA to review the August 26, 2022, resolution of ENPO and its constituent Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations to abstain in any election process and the subsequent assurance given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ENPO officials on February 2, 2023, the ENPO in due consultation with its constituent Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations hereby relaxed the August 26, 2022, resolution with immediate effect," the statement reads.

Stating that the assurance was a solution as mutually agreed will be reached after following the due process and will be implemented after completion of the election process.