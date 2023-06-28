Assam: Mid-Day Meal Funds Stolen From Teacher In Mangaldai

In a case of robbery, a brazen thief allegedly stole a large sum of money from a man while he was worshipping at a mosque in Mangaldai under Assam’s Darrang district on Wednesday.
According to information received, the victim man allegedly withdrew Rs 50,000 from a bank meant for the mid-day meal program at his school.
The victim man, identified as Abdul Hussain, is employed as a teacher of the said school.
While Abdul was praying inside the mosque, the thief swiftly stole the bag of cash that was kept beside him and fled.
It is suspected that the thief had been monitoring him for a while and waited for the right opportunity to make his move.
Realizing that he has been robbed, Abdul quickly contacted the police and apprised them of the incident.
Further investigation is on.