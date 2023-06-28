Assam Woman Allegedly Killed Over Dowry

A woman was found hanging at her residence in Assam’ Mankachar on Wednesday. The deceased woman, identified as Sabura Khatun, was found hanging at her residence located at Bhurakata village.
Prima facie it looked like a case of suicide, but family members claimed that the woman was murdered over dowry.
They claimed that the woman’s husband had been harassing her for a long time demanding dowry.
Local police arrived at the scene soon after and initiated an investigation into the matter.
The husband of the deceased woman is yet to be taken into custody.
Earlier this year, a married woman was physically tortured by her in-laws by tying her to a tree over a dowry-related issue in the Lakhimpur district.
According to reports, the victim's husband and in-laws had been demanding a dowry from her family since the time of their wedding in the year 2020.
A complaint was lodged by the victim woman against the notorious husband and his family at Chaulduwa police station, however, the matter was later settled between the two parties.
Unfortunately, the husband's family resorted to physical violence against the woman, a few months later for not responding to their demands.
Following this, the victim woman moved the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM court) in Dhemaji district seeking justice. A criminal case was filed by the victim against her in-laws including her husband.