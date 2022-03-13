Assam Migrant Worker Found Dead Inside Train In Tamil Nadu

A body of a migrant worker from Assam was recovered inside a train at Tiruppur Railway Station in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The deceased, identified Arbindu Roy (30), was employed as a security guard in Bengaluru and had boarded Train No. 12516 Silchar – Coimbatore Express train at Silchar in Assam on March 8, the Government Railway Police informed.

As per reports, Roy was supposed to get off at Joplarpet, but was found dead inside the train by fellow passengers in the early hours of Friday.

Two of his acquaintances from Silchar, who were travelling on the same train to Tiruppur for their work, contacted the deceased’s family members and apprised them of the incident.

According to the Government Railway Police, Roy likely died due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He has a history of tobacco smoking and alcoholism as per the autopsy.

