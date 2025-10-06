Assam Migrant workers Trapped in Puri Job Scam Rescued Safely

Four Assamese workers who went to Puri in search of employment but ended up confined by the company, later they were rescued safely after police intervention.

The workers, hailing from Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong, were Charim Kr, Dhansing Phangch, Gautamsing Enghi, and Birsingh Terang.

Birsingh Terang had arrived in Puri two months earlier, only to fall into the trap of fraudsters who lured him with promises of employment at a company named RHI, which is situated in Odisha.

The fraudsters collected an advance of 20,000 rupees from him, but instead of providing work, they kept Birsingh confined in a building in Nilapara, Puri.

He was trapped there for two months, and they only gave him two meals a day and no wages.

Desperate to return home, Birsingh was told that he could be released if he brought three other workers from Assam. To save his life, he contacted Charim Kr, Dhansing Phangch, and Gautamsing Enghi and persuaded them to come to Puri for supposed job opportunities. However, upon arrival, all four workers were trapped and confined by the fraudsters.

The families of workers informed Augustin Enghi, President of the West Karbi Anglong District Congress, about the situation.

With his intervention and the assistance of Dr Smruti Ranjan Lenka, General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and currently living in Odisha and coordination of the Puri Police, the police successfully rescued all four workers from Nilapara and ensured their safe return to Assam.

The workers have recounted their ordeal, highlighting the dangers faced by migrant labourers in search of employment.

Also Read: Odisha Train Accident Leaves Assam's Passenger Injured