Odisha Train Accident Leaves Assam's Passenger Injured

A major train accident occurred today near Cuttack Railway Station in Odisha, injuring several passengers, including 26-year-old Wilson Digal from Assam's Udalguri. Wilson, who hails from Hatigarh Tea Garden in Udalguri, was traveling with his uncle, James Digal, on the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express from Bengaluru to Assam when the incident took place.

Advertisment

Wilson, who had been working as a food delivery boy in Bengaluru, had recently been injured in a road accident, suffering fractures in his arm and leg. After receiving treatment in Bengaluru, he was on his way back to Assam when the train derailed near Nirgundi, close to the Manguli passenger halt in Cuttack district.

The incident, which occurred at 11:54 AM, caused 11 coaches of the train to come off the tracks, creating panic among passengers. Initial reports indicate that at least one person has died, while 25 others, including Wilson, were injured. Local authorities promptly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance to the injured, including Wilson.

James Digal, Wilson's uncle, spoke about the situation, saying, "We are currently stable. After the train accident, local authorities arranged medical care for the injured. My nephew had been injured in a road accident a few days ago. After treatment, we were returning to Assam when the train accident occurred near Cuttack. Medical assistance was provided to all the injured, including my nephew. Now, we are all on another train heading toward Assam."

Rescue teams, along with railway police, reached the site and swiftly evacuated all passengers. The local administration has ensured proper medical support for those injured, and they are now being transported back to Assam.

Authorities are continuing their efforts in relief operations at the site.

Also Read: Helpline Numbers Issued Following Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express Derailment in Odisha