Assam Minister Ashok Singhal Reaches Hotel Radisson Blu to Meet Rebel Sena MLAs

Assam Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal has checked into Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati that is hosting rebel Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde.

Assam ADGP Hardip Singh has also reached the luxury five star hotel on Thursday to take stock of the security arrangements as the Assam Trinamool Congress has staged a protest against the government who is busy toppling the Maharashtra government amid the worsening flood situation in the state.

Meanwhile, three more Shiv Sena MLAs have joined the rebel group of MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati on Thursday morning.

With this, the political instability has further deepened in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

All the MLAs are currently camping at the hotel. Last night four more MLAs joined Shinde in Guwahati. With this, seven more MLAs have joined the rebel group in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, a resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The resolution, adopted on Tuesday, said that Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected as leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party in 2019 and continues to be the leader of the Legislative Party. It said Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as Chief Whip of the party. Following the political crisis, Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party's legislative party leader. However, the rebels have hit back with the resolution.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' along with his family members on Wednesday hours after he expressed his readiness to step down if rebel MLAs returned to Mumbai and made such a demand.

