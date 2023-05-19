Assam: One Dead, Another Injured As ADC Convoy Rams Both

In an incident that took place on Friday, the convoy of an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) hit two students in Assam’s Majuli.
The incident took place in Majuli’s Borguri Tiniali wherein one student aged 14 lost his life and another student got seriously injured.
The deceased was a seventh grade student at the Borguri Jorbil Rupjyoti ME School.
The other student who was severely injured in the incident also goes to the same school.
Both of the students were waiting in front of a shop in Borguri Tiniali when the Bolero vehicle bearing the registration number AS03X1003 which was heading from Jengraimukh hit them both.
The injured student was rushed to the Garmur Pitambar Dev Goswami Civil Hospital. At present tensions are running high in the hospital as a result of the incident.
Earlier on April 8, a youth was reportedly injured after being hit by the vehicle of Union Minister Rameswar Teli’s Convoy in Assam’s Dibrugarh.
The incident took place near the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), wherein the youth identified as Deepjyoti Bhattacharya of Barman Nagar was critically injured.
According to sources, the accused who was a part of the minister’s convoy, threatened the injured youth against seeking help. The family members of the injured youth have filed a complaint in regards to the same.