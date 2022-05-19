Assam Minister Atul Bora's Convoy Meets With Accident

A convoy vehicle of Assam Minister Atul Bora met with an accident in Hojai district on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the incident occurred at NH-54 in Barbaha area when the convoy vehicle, a Bolero, tried to overtake an Army vehicle but instead collided with it.

The driver of the vehicle has been injured in the accident and is said to be in critical condition.

Bora along with his convoy was enroute Hojai to take stock of the flood situation there when the accident occurred.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed his cabinet ministers to visit flood-ravaged districts of Assam and ensure smooth supply of essentials to the needy.

Following a cabinet meeting yesterday, CM Sarma had also announced food relief package for Dima Hasao district which has been majorly affected by artificial floods since last three days.

Speaking to reporters, he said that a total of 12 metric tonnes of food items will be airdropped at Haflong in Dima Hasao as relief package.

He also instructed ministers Jogen Mohan and Bimal Bora to reach Haflong by any means possible to oversee the process.

“Two cabinet ministers have already started their journey to the flood hit districts to take stock of the situation. If road connectivity is disrupted, they have been instructed to reach there even by two wheeler,” he said.

Further, the chief minister informed that Barak Valley, which is also greatly affected by floods, has ample amount of food items, petrol, diesel that will last for over a week.

State ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Ashok Singhal have been instructed to reach Barak Valley tomorrow and take stock of the situation, CM Sarma said.

