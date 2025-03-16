Assam Minister Bimal Borah Turns Potato Vendor at Moran Market

Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah took on the role of a potato vendor at Moran’s weekly market, drawing a crowd of enthusiastic customers. The initiative was part of an effort to promote organic farming and encourage farmers to adopt the Zero Tillage method for potato cultivation.

The Dihingsang Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited officially launched the sale of organic potatoes grown at the Moran Agriculture Farm using the Zero Tillage technique.

Minister Borah personally participated in selling the produce, attracting significant public interest.

As an experimental project, Kufri Jyoti potatoes were cultivated on seven bighas of land. A portion of the harvest was brought to the market for sale by the minister himself. He was accompanied by the district agriculture officer and party workers during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Borah expressed confidence that such initiatives would raise awareness among farmers and boost their interest in potato farming.

