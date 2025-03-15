Lachit Barphukan Police Academy Will Be India's Best in Next 5 Years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon will emerge as the best police academy in the entire country. Shah also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for naming the academy after the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

Speaking at the public meeting after the inauguration of the police academy in Dergaon, Amit Shah said, “In the coming five years, the police academy will become the best police academy in the whole country. I thank Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for naming it after Lachit Barphukan. Brave warrior Lachit Barphukan helped Assam to be victorious against the Mughals. Lachit Barphukan was limited to the state of Assam only, but today, the biography of Lachit Barphukan is being taught in 23 languages and is inspiring students.”

Highlighting the academy’s growing importance, Shah remarked, "Earlier, Assam Police personnel had to go to other states for training. But now, 2,000 police officers from other states are receiving training in Dergaon."

He further added, "We can now take pride in this achievement."

Referring to major investments in the state, the Home Minister announced, "The Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor project will transform Assam’s future. The Narendra Modi government will restart new projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore soon in Assam."

He asserted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, infrastructure development has accelerated. "You have shown trust in both BJP-led governments," he remarked.

Shah concluded his speech by stating that the academy will serve as a model for police forces across the Northeast. "I am confident that from here, a new atmosphere of peace will begin," he asserted.