Assam Minister Clarifies Stand on Bhaona, Apologizes if Sentiments Hurt

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday dismissed allegations that he made negative remarks about the revered cultural tradition of Bhaona, calling the claims completely baseless.

In a statement, Singhal clarified that there was no question of him making such remarks, but certain media outlets had reported misleading narratives, creating misconceptions among the public. Acknowledging that the controversy may have hurt sentiments, he emphasized that he never intended to spark unnecessary debate.

"If my words have hurt anyone’s feelings, I sincerely apologize," he stated.

মহাপুৰুষজনাৰ অনুপম সৃষ্টি ভাওনা সন্দৰ্ভত মই নেতিবাচক মন্তব্য দিয়া বুলি শেহতীয়াকৈ এক প্ৰচাৰ চলোৱা হৈছে। কিন্তু মই এনে মন্তব্য দিয়া বুলি চলোৱা প্ৰচাৰ সম্পূৰ্ণ ভিত্তিহীন আৰু মই এনে মন্তব্য দিয়াৰ প্ৰশ্নই উত্থাপিত নহয়। কিন্তু সমগ্ৰ বিষয়টোক লৈ একাংশ সংবাদ মাধ্যমত বিভিন্ন বাতৰি… — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) March 6, 2025

Earlier, in a social media post, Singhal reaffirmed, "First and foremost, I would like to make it clear that these allegations are completely false and fabricated." He confirmed that a group of media representatives had visited him and invited him to a Bhaona performance but denied making any disrespectful comments.

"The claim that I made any disrespectful remarks about Bhaona is not only untrue but beyond my imagination. Fabricating such a story and involving the name of the revered Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva is an insult to him. Attempting to tarnish my public image in this manner is completely unacceptable," his post read.

Expressing his deep reverence for Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Singhal reiterated, "We are devoted followers of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and have always embraced his creations with utmost respect. The great Guru, whose contributions have enriched the Assamese community, is someone we invoke at the beginning of each day."

He further stated that the false propaganda surrounding the issue had caused him immense personal distress. "We would never dare to make such statements about the revered Guru’s creations," he asserted.

Singhal also called for an apology from the journalist responsible for spreading the alleged misinformation, warning of legal action if the issue was not addressed. "I strongly condemn this act of disrespect and the attempt to mislead the Assamese people with falsehoods. I urge the journalist involved to issue an apology immediately; otherwise, I will be compelled to take legal action," he warned.

গুৰুজনাৰ ভাওনাকলৈ মই অপমানসূচক মন্তব্য কৰা বুলি উত্থাপিত অভিযোগ সন্দৰ্ভত মই শেহতীয়াকৈ অৱগত হৈছোঁ।



প্ৰথমতেই এটা কথা স্পষ্ট কৰি দিব বিচাৰিছোঁ যে, এই অভিযোগ সম্পূৰ্ণ মিছা আৰু মনেসজা । সংবাদ মাধ্যমৰ এটা প্ৰতিনিধি দল মোৰ ওচৰলৈ অহাটো সঁ‌চা আৰু ভাওনালৈ তেওঁলোকে মোক নিমন্ত্ৰণ জনোৱাটোও… — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) March 4, 2025

