Ashok Singhal Refutes Allegations of Insulting 'Bhaona', Calls for Apology

Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal has strongly denied allegations that he made derogatory remarks regarding 'Bhaona', calling the accusations "completely false and fabricated."

In a statement on social media, Ashok Singhal clarified, "First and foremost, I would like to make it clear that these allegations are completely false and fabricated."

He acknowledged that a group of media representatives had visited him and invited him to the Bhaona but refuted claims of making any disrespectful remarks. "The claim that I made any disrespectful remarks about the Bhaona is not only untrue but also beyond my imagination. Fabricating such a story and involving the name of the revered Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardevais an insult to him, while attempting to demean me in public perception is completely unacceptable," his post read.

Expressing his reverence for Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Singhal asserted, "We are devoted followers of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and have always embraced his creations with deep reverence. The great Guru, whose contributions and creations have enriched the entire Assamese community, is someone we invoke at the beginning of each day."

Singhal further remarked that the false propaganda, dragging his name into it, has caused him immense personal distress. "We do not dare to make such statements about the revered Guru’s creations," he said.

He further called for an apology from the journalist involved, warning of legal action if the matter was not addressed. "I strongly condemn this act of disrespect and insult towards the emotions of every Assamese individual by spreading such falsehoods. I urge the specific journalist involved in this conspiracy against me to issue an apology immediately; otherwise, I will be compelled to take legal action," he warned.

গুৰুজনাৰ ভাওনাকলৈ মই অপমানসূচক মন্তব্য কৰা বুলি উত্থাপিত অভিযোগ সন্দৰ্ভত মই শেহতীয়াকৈ অৱগত হৈছোঁ।



প্ৰথমতেই এটা কথা স্পষ্ট কৰি দিব বিচাৰিছোঁ যে, এই অভিযোগ সম্পূৰ্ণ মিছা আৰু মনেসজা । সংবাদ মাধ্যমৰ এটা প্ৰতিনিধি দল মোৰ ওচৰলৈ অহাটো সঁ‌চা আৰু ভাওনালৈ তেওঁলোকে মোক নিমন্ত্ৰণ জনোৱাটোও… — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) March 4, 2025

The Controversy

On Monday, a delegation from the Guwahati Press Club met Minister Singhal to extend an invitation to the upcoming Bhaona performance. However, during the meeting, the minister reportedly questioned the necessity of the Press Club hosting such an event, stating that "Bhaona is not secular." Meanwhile, the Journalist Association for Assam (JAFA) also criticized the minister's statement, terming it unacceptable.