Assam Minister Hails BJP's Manifesto, Calls It "Full Of Vision, Ambition, Dreams..."

Assam Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, has hailed the BJP’s election manifesto, or ‘Sankalp Patra’, saying that it is “"full of vision, ambition, dreams, and a resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047."
Speaking to reporters, Singhal said, "This manifesto is full of vision, ambition, dreams, and a resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047... It fulfils the dreams of farmers, women, youth, and the poor.”
The Assam minister also spoke on the promise in the manifesto of implementing the Union Civil Code (UCC) saying it would provide justice to everybody and a level playing field.
"UCC is nothing new on the BJP agenda. Everyone should be equal before the law. UCC will resolve a lot of issues that the country is facing. UCC will give justice to everybody and also provide a level playing field. It will bring brotherhood and harmony," Singhal said.
In its election manifesto BJP has vowed to implement the Union Civil Code (UCC), maintain peace in the Northeast, among other key poll promises.
On Sunday, the party released its "Sankalp Patra" at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The party said that women will not get equal rights until a common legal code is implemented.
"Article 44 of the Constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, that protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with modern times," the BJP said in its manifesto.
UCC is contemplated as a common set of laws for citizens governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, irrespective of religion, sex, gender or caste.
Notably, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement UCC earlier this year.
The saffron party also said that it will continue its effective efforts to establish peace in the North-East and phase out the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.
"We will continue our efforts to address the issues in the disturbed areas and remove AFSPA in a phased manner. We will further work towards the resolution of inter-state border disputes amongst Northeastern states through sustained efforts," the party said in its manifesto.
Last year, violence erupted in one of the Northeast states- Manipur after indigenous communities held a rally to protest against demands by the main ethnic group in the state for tribal status.
Notably, the AFSPA Act empowers the governor of the state or administrator of Union territory or the Centre to issue an official notification concerning disturbed areas, after which the central government has the authority to send in armed forces for civilian aid.
The party further said that it will work to leverage the Northeast as a strategic gateway for Bharat's Act East Policy, ensuring connectivity, education, health, economic development and security.
The BJP also promised to build 'sarovars' to manage floods in the Northeast.
"We will ensure flood management in the Northeast by conducting advanced satellite imagery to identify places where big reservoirs can be constructed to store excess waters according to topography, which will be used for irrigation, and organising water sports, among others," it added.