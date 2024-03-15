Flood-Free Guwahati During This Monsoon, Assures Ashok Singhal

Assam Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal asserted that the people of Guwahati will get respite from water-logging and incessant floods this year.
Chairing a crucial meeting of the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs (DoHUA) in Guwahati on Friday, Singhal said that that a detailed report was received from the concerned officers regarding the flash floods which occur every year in Guwahati.
Singhal further assured that before the festival Bohag Bihu, which is celebrated in April, all channels allowing water to flow out will be cleared.
The cabinet minister said, “Guwahati will be flood-free this year. Before Bohag Bihu, all channels allowing water to flow out from the city will be cleared.”
“The problem of drinking water in the city will also be resolved by 2024. Through JICA’s water supply project, all regions of Guwahati will receive fresh drinking water. Within June-July this year, people of all places will receive drinking water,” he added.
Additionally, a total of 20,000 houses received drinking water supply connections in Guwahati today as the cabinet minister initiated the scheme.
Meanwhile, taking to platform ‘X’, Singhal wrote, “Chaired a Review Meeting on the progress of ongoing measures & initiatives under “Mission Flood Free Guwahati”. Issued instructions to officials of DoHUA to speed up their efforts to ensure Guwahati is made flood free before the monsoons ensue.”