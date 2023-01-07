Former Assam Minister Nazrul Islam Passes Away

Former Assam minister Nazrul Islam passed away on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at Health City Hospital in Guwahati due to prolonged illness and breathed his last today at around 12.15 pm.

According to reports, his oxygen level has gone down on Friday after which he was admitted to the hospital.

Nazrul Islam is an Indian politician from the state of Assam. He was a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from Indian National Congress. He was also minister in Tarun Gogoi Government of Assam since 7 June 2002 to 20 May 2016. He has been elected five straight times from the Laharighat constituency since 1996 to 2021.