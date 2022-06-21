Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya Reviews Flood Situation in Cachar, Karimganj

Minister for Transport, Fisheries and Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya on Tuesday reviewed the flood situation with the Cachar and Karimganj district administrations.

During a flood review meeting with the deputy commissioner, local MLA and senior officials of the administration and concerned departments at the deputy commissioner's conference hall in Silchar, Suklabaidya directed that top priority must be accorded to relief and rescue operations and there should not be any dilly-dally in reaching out to those affected by the deluge.

Suklabaidya directed the authorities to keep sufficient number of country boats ready for moving marooned people to safer places. "Our top priorities at this hour are rescuing marooned people and providing relief materials to the affected," he said.

The Minister directed Cachar deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli to chalk out a roadmap for strategic deployment of NDRF personnel in flood hit areas following the Central Government's assurance for immediate deployment of units from Bhubaneswar and Guwahati to flood affected Cachar district.

Suklabaidya said that Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been closely monitoring the flood situation and in constant touch with the Central Government to deal with the situation.

Later Suklabaidya, who is also the guardian minister of Karimganj district, visited flood affected areas under Badarpur and Katigorah revenue circles and reviewed the flood situation with Karimganj deputy commissioner, Mridul Kumar Yadav and circle officers of the respective revenue circles. He also inspected the relief work undertaken by the administration at the Abu Muhammad Abdun Nur Memorial Hall relief camp and inquired about the wellbeing of the inmates and asked about their needs.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister in course of a virtual meeting with his ministers, senior state government officials and deputy commissioners on Monday, directed the guardian ministers and secretaries to camp at the district headquarters to oversee flood relief work.