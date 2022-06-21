Guwahati: 3 Employees Arrested for Misappropriation of Funds

A manager along with two other employees of a private firm has been arrested by the police in relation to a case of embezzlement in Guwahati in Assam.

The employees had been working at Radiant Cash Management Services Private Limited in Guwahati. Cash up to Rs 70 lakhs have been misappropriated by the three employees.

The company collects cash from many online services including Amazon and deposits at the bank. However, reportedly two cash executives along with the manager of the firm identified as Nirmal Das had been misappropriating funds of the firm since the past one year.

Instead of depositing the money at the bank, the trio spent the money for their personal requirements.

On June 18, officials of the firm had lodged an FIR against the three persons. In connection to the FIR, an operation was launched by the Geetanagar Police following which the culprits were nabbed.

According to the police, some other people are also related to the case. Meanwhile, the trio is being interrogated by the police.