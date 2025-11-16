Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Sends Greetings on National Press Day

On the occasion of National Press Day, Assam’s Minister of Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all members of the press, including journalists across the state and everyone associated with news services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted the historic importance of the media in India, emphasizing that truthful and accurate news strengthens democratic institutions and plays a crucial role in building a strong nation.

He also urged journalists in the state to uphold the dignity and legacy of the press while continuing to serve the public with greater responsibility and commitment.

