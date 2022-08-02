Assam Minister Stresses on Road Rules Compliance to Prevent Accidents

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya emphasized the need to check over-speeding of vehicles in the state. He stated that 70 percent of accidents occur due to rash-driving.

According to an official press release, the minister called for intensified road safety awareness programmes, especially in rural areas.

The minister directed the transport department to work in sync with the Assam Police to ensure that road rules are followed and two-wheeler riders wear helmets at all times, it said.



Chairing a meeting of State Road Safety Council (SRSC), Suklabaidya directed senior officials of the transport and other line departments to take measures to check over-speeding of vehicles, as 70 per cent accidents are accounted for it .

Also Read: PM Modi Changes His Social Media Profile Pic To Tricolour, Urges Citizens To Join Movement



The minister asked the Panchayat and Rural Development Department to conduct awareness drive among two- and four-wheeler drivers at the gaon panchayat level in coordination with the respective district transport officers (DTOs).



Suklabaidya also asked various authorities to repair potholes as part of the measures to prevent road accidents.



It was further decided at the meeting that strict action would be taken against those found driving in an inebriated condition.



He asked the officials to put up prominent signages in Assamese and other languages along the roads.