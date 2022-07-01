Assam Minister to Visit Landslide-Hit Manipur to Oversee Rescue Ops

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika will visit neighbouring state Manipur to oversee the ongoing rescue operations of the stranded people from Assam in the landslide that hit Tupol in Noney district of the state on Wednesday night.

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his official twitter account.

He wrote, “Saddened to learn that 1 person from Morigaon, Assam lost his life, 5 are undergoing treatment & 16 still missing in the Manipur landslide. Cabinet colleague Shri @Pijush_hazarika will be reaching Manipur as early as possible to coordinate in rescue ops.”