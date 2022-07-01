Assam Minister to Visit Landslide-Hit Manipur to Oversee Rescue Ops

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika will visit neighbouring state Manipur to oversee the ongoing rescue operations of the stranded people from Assam in the landslide that hit Tupol in Noney district of the state on Wednesday night.
This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his official twitter account.
He wrote, “Saddened to learn that 1 person from Morigaon, Assam lost his life, 5 are undergoing treatment & 16 still missing in the Manipur landslide. Cabinet colleague Shri @Pijush_hazarika will be reaching Manipur as early as possible to coordinate in rescue ops.”
According to sources, Hazarika, who is currently in New Delhi will reach Manipur on Saturday morning.
It may be mentioned that one person from Assam’s Morigaon district has lost his life in the landslide in Manipur. He has been identified as Gupal Phukan of Lawbhurunga village.
Meanwhile, five persons have been rescued and are undergoing treatment and at least 16 persons from the district are still missing. All the persons from Morigaon involved in the accident were working as labourers in the construction of railway lines.
One person from Nalbari district is also missing in the landslide.
Morigaon Deputy Commissioner P R Gharphalia visited the residence of the deceased person on Friday morning and paid condolences to the aggrieved family.