Construction Worker from Nalbari Missing in Manipur Landslide

One person from Nalbari district of Assam has reportedly gone missing in the massive landslide that hit Tupol in Noney district of Manipur on Wednesday night.

The missing person has been identified as Raju Ali who was working in the construction of railway lines. According to Raju’s wife, she had last talked with him over phone on Wednesday night.

She said, “My husband was working in Manipur as a construction worker of railway lines. I talked over phone with him on Wednesday night. He told me that there was continuous downpour in Manipur and hence the network was not clear. He said that he would talk the next day. We are trying to call him but his phone is not reachable since yesterday.”

It may be mentioned that one person from Assam’s Morigaon district has lost his life in the landslide in Manipur. He has been identified as Gupal Phukan of Lawbhurunga village.

Meanwhile, five persons have been rescued and are undergoing treatment and at least 16 persons from the district are still missing. All the persons from Morigaon involved in the accident were working as labourers in the construction of railway lines.

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarikia will visit the neighbouring state soon to oversee the rescue operations of the stranded people from Assam.

Rescue works are still underway to recover those stuck under the debris and the bodies of the deceased. As many as 13 soldiers of the Territorial Army have so far been rescued from the landslide-hit area. Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen RP Kalita met the injured Territorial Army personnel who were initially admitted to Liemakong Military Hospital on Thursday.