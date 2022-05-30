Assam: Minor Among 3 Killed In Hit-and-Run Accident

A minor boy and two others were killed in a hit-and-run accident that took place in Assam’s Bongaigaon district late Sunday.

Sources said that the trio, who was on a motorcycle, was hit by a speeding vehicle near Khagarpur area in Abhaypuri yesterday night.

The vehicle then sped away soon after, sources said.

While two of them died on the spot, the other was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Manik Rai, Gopal Rai and Sourabh Sutradhar.

Earlier last week, a similar incident took place wherein two bikers were killed after a speeding vehicle collided head-on with the bike and fled from the scene immediately.

The incident was reported in Dhekiajuli under Assam’s Sonitpur district.

Both the bikers died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Bikram and Rohan.

