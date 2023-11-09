Assam: Minor Boy Brutally Killed With Electric Saw Over Innocent Request

In a shocking and gruesome incident at a timber mill in Assam’s Udalguri district, an 8-year-old minor boy lost his life after being attacked with an electric saw to the head.
According to information received, the young boy had gone to the mill with a seemingly innocent request to ask for a wooden plank to craft a cricket bat. However, his peaceful visit took a horrifying turn.
The accused, identified as Majnu Ali, turned violent and reportedly used an electric saw to boy’s head, causing fatal injuries. The motive behind this heinous act remains unknown.
The incident took place at a timber mill located at Medhapara area.
As the horrific attack transpired, another minor who happened to be in the vicinity raised the alarm by shouting, prompting the accused to flee the scene. The minor then narrated the entire incident to villagers and subsequently, the police were informed.
No arrests have been made at the time of filing this report. Further investigation is on.