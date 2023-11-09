Assam: Two Bikers Killed After Fatal Collision With Tree In Golaghat

In a tragic incident, two youths lost their lives when their motorcycle crashed into a tree by the roadside at Furkating in Assam's Golaghat district on Wednesday night.
The victims have been identified as Bijit Bhuyan and Martinez Kerketa. Sources informed that the two youths were riding on a stretch of road when the driver veered off the road and crashed into a tree. Both died on the spot.
Local police reached the scene upon receiving information and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.
Earlier this week, two minors tragically lost their lives in a devastating high-speed collision that occurred in the Palashbari region of South Kamrup in Assam.
According to sources, the two individuals were on their way to a sporting event in Borihat on a motorcycle when the driver lost control and crashed into an electrical pole on the roadside. Unfortunately, both of them passed away immediately.
The deceased minors have been identified as Amlan Jyoti Das and Chandan Ali, hailing from Boriyapara and Moniyeri Tiniali respectively.
One of the victims, Chandan Ali, was a student of class 10 at a local school.
The sudden and unexpected loss of lives has left their respective school communities and the entire region in a state of deep sorrow.