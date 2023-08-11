Assam: Minor Boy Flees From Tezpur Orphanage, Arrives in Guwahati

A minor boy allegedly fled from an orphanage in Assam’s Tezpur and arrived in Guwahati, reports said on Friday.
According to information, the child arrived by bus in Guwahati’s Lokhra on Thursday evening. He was then rescued by one of the locals of the area.
The identity of the child has not been disclosed for security concerns. According to the minor boy, he was 10-years-old and arrived by bus in Guwahati.
On the other hand, the person who rescued him at Lokhra said, “I met the minor boy at Lokhra yesterday at around 10 pm. I talked to him and then identified that he was from my community. When I asked him about his home, he said he was homeless. He then said that he was at an orphanage in Tezpur and fled from there. Finding him helpless and alone, I took him to my room where he stayed for the night. Since I don’t know about his whereabouts or if his is speaking the truth or not, I then informed the police as keeping an unknown kid could land me in trouble.”
Meanwhile, allegations of physical abuse have been leveled against the authorities of the concerned orphanage from where the child had fled. The locals informed the Garchuk Police about the incident and handed him over to them.