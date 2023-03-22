Assam: 3 Children Flee Bokakhat Orphanage

At least children fled from an orphanage in Assam’s Bokhakhat, as per reports emerge on Wednesday.

According to sources, three children escaped from the orphanage last Monday. They have been identified as Wasim Rahman, Akib Rahman (both are siblings) and Sandeep Hajda.

It is established that the children were alleged to be involved in a robbery incident at a local school due to which they may have fled the orphanage.

The orphanage is run by Bokakhat Construction Group which is led by former Bokakhat MLA Jiten Gogoi.

It is suspected that the children were able to escape due to loopholes in the administrative system of the orphanage.

Meanwhile, search operations are on to find the children.