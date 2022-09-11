Assam: Minor Dies in Road Accident, 2 Others Injured

In a tragic road accident, one minor died on spot while two other minors sustained severe injuries in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

According to sources, they were travelling in a tempo when the driver lost control and rolled over in Saturday market of Langdili area in Diphu.

The deceased has been identified as 6-year-old Khoya Terang while the other two injured have been identified as 7-year-old Kalam Terang and Augustine Rangphar.

Meanwhile, Khoya is severely injured and admitted to ICU while Augustine is undergoing treatment in Diphu Medical College.

Last month, a minor was killed in a hit-and-run accident that took place near Karipana Tiniali area in Lanka under Hojai district.