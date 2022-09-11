Assam

Assam: Minor Dies in Road Accident, 2 Others Injured

According to sources, they were travelling in a tempo when the driver lost control and rolled over in Saturday market of Langdili area in Diphu.
Minor Dies in Road Accident
Minor Dies in Road Accident
Pratidin Time

In a tragic road accident, one minor died on spot while two other minors sustained severe injuries in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

According to sources, they were travelling in a tempo when the driver lost control and rolled over in Saturday market of Langdili area in Diphu.

The deceased has been identified as 6-year-old Khoya Terang while the other two injured have been identified as 7-year-old Kalam Terang and Augustine Rangphar.

Meanwhile, Khoya is severely injured and admitted to ICU while Augustine is undergoing treatment in Diphu Medical College.

Last month, a minor was killed in a hit-and-run accident that took place near Karipana Tiniali area in Lanka under Hojai district.

Also Read
IITB Announces Result of JEE Advanced
Diphu
Road accident
Minors

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com