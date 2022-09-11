National

IITB Announces Result of JEE Advanced

The result was also notified to students through text message on their registered mobile numbers.
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IITB) released the results of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced on Sunday.

The candidates who appeared can check their results and download their scoreboard from JEE Advanced website.

In JEE Advanced 2022 exam, as many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared for both the papers 1 and 2 that was held at 577 centres in 124 cities.

Meanwhile, the qualified candidates can register themselves for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) from 10:00 am of September 11 to 5:00 pm of September 12.

The exam is scheduled between 9am-12pm on September 14 and the results will be announced on September 17 at 5pm.

According to reports, the tentative date for Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process will start from September 12.

