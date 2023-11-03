Assam: Minor Domestic Help Physically Assaulted in Hojai

A minor girl working as a domestic help was allegedly physically assaulted in Hojai district of Assam, reports said.
The incident was reported in Hojai’s Bhuyanpatty locality on Thursday night.
As per sources, the 16-year-old girl was thrashed by the owner of the house where she was employed as a domestic worker. The identity of the owner, however, has not been identified as of now.
The minor girl’s family members have alleged that she was attacked as she had not gone for work.
A 7-year-old girl, believed to be the victim’s younger sister has also sustained injuries in the incident.
The young girl was initially admitted at the Hojai FRU. However, she was later shifted to the Jurapukhuri Civil Hospital, reports said.
An FIR has been lodged in this regard. The Hojai Police has launched an investigation into the case.