Assam Man Gets Lifer For Assaulting Minor Girl In Kerala

A Fast Track Court in Kerala’s Perumbavoor has handed down life sentence to a man hailing from Assam for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.
The man in question, Tunu Mnadal, allegedly enticed a four-year-old girl, who was innocently playing near her home, with the tantalizing promise of candy. However, this sinister ruse led to a gruesome incident by the riverside.
In the vicinity of the shrubbery by the river, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her, scarring the young victim for life. Fortunately, some observant individuals across the river grew suspicious and ventured closer to the scene.
Their discovery was nothing short of harrowing – a bleeding child in desperate need of help, while the perpetrator goes missing.
The case was investigated by Inspector R Ranjith and his team.