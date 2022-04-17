Assam: Minor Electrocuted To Death In Tinsukia

A minor boy has tragically died after being electrocuted in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

As per reports, the incident occurred at Railway colony near Hindu Milan Mandir area in Tinsukia on Saturday evening.

The minor, who is an orphan, died after accidentally coming in contact with the live wire. He was staying at Milan Mandir with other children.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the incident occurred due to a lapse on the part of the NF Railway electric department.

“An electric wire was fallen on the ground for many hours. We have informed the NF Railway electric department but they didn’t come on time and as a result, the minor has lost his life,” alleged a member of Hindu Milan Mandir.

The minor boy was rushed to a nearby hospital was declared dead on arrival.

“We demand an inquiry against such lapse by the NF Railway electric department. Even After informing them about the incident they didn’t take any steps. How can they be so irresponsible,” said another member of the Mandir.

