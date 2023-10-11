Assam: Minor Fire During Arunodoi 2.0 Meeting in Nalbari Triggers Panic

A minor fire that broke out during an Arunodoi 2.0 meeting organized by the district administration in Assam’s Nalbari triggered panic, reports said.
According to information, the meeting was being attended by thousands of women when the fire erupted. Right after the incident, the situation at the venue turned chaotic.
The fire was suspected to have erupted due to a short circuit, sources said. However, fire tenders arrived at the incident spot and managed to douse the fire after some time.
Notably, Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was slated to arrive at the meeting in Nalbari and address the gathering.