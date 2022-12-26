Assam Youth Arrested for Killing Roommate in Delhi

A youth hailing from Assam’s Tinsukia district was arrested for allegedly killing his roommate in southwest Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Binay Lama. He allegedly killed his roommate identified as Resham Kumar following a brawl between them.

As per reports, Binay was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

According to the police, on December 12, Resham Kumar was declared dead by the doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital. During inquiry, it was revealed that abrasion wounds were there on his face and neck.

The post-mortem report revealed the cause of the death as “asphyxia consequent upon manual throttling and smothering”. Subsequently, a murder case was registered at Kishangarh Police Station.

During the course of investigation, a team was sent to Tinsukia and Binay was arrested from Hawai Pather in Lekhapani.

The investigation further revealed that Sunder Sharma, deceased Resham Kumar and accused Lama were living together at a rented house in Kishangarh.