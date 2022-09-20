Assam

Assam Minor Girl Dies After Hit By Vehicle In Dhubri

The girl died while she was on her way to Guwahati for further treatment.
In a tragic mishap, a minor girl died after she was hit by a vehicle in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deceased was going home from school when a van carrying State Bank of India ATM cash hit the class 2 student in Matiabag area of Gauripur.

She was rushed to the Dhubri Medical College Hospital however, the doctors asked them to shift her to Guwahati Medical College for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Gauripur Police apprehended the driver of the van in connection to the accident.

