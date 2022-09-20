Sports

Australia Claims Victory Over India By 4 Wickets in T20 Match

India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact while KL Rahul continued his rich form.
Pratidin Bureau

Australia has claimed victory over India by four wickets in Punjab's Mohali and made a positive start in the three-match T20I series on Tuesday.

The proceedings of the match started with Australia captain Aaron Finch winning the toss and choosing to ball.

Hardik Pandya closed the innings by smashing a hattrick of sixes to reach 208/6 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Australia started off strong with Finch and Green dealing in fours.

