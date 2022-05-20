Assam: Minor Girl Drowns In Brahmaputra

Amid floods across the state, a 15-year-old minor girl in Assam’s Dibrugarh drowned in the Brahmaputra river.

The minor girl, identified as Dipali Karmakar, is a resident of Maijan Tea estate.

According to reports, the girl along with her sister went for a walk when she suddenly fell into the river.

It is learned that the she slipped due to erosion triggered by incessant rains.

Her sister tried to rescue her but failed.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Dibrugarh police and SDRF rusehed to the sport and initiated search operation but is yet to recover her.

“Due to the recent wave of flood in Dibrugarh, Dodhia forest village was submerged. A total of 4587 people were affected and 3.50 hectares of cropland were submerged. No relief camps have been set up till now,” said Dibrugarh district project officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Deepjyoti Hatikakoti.

It may be mentioned that the Brahmaputra was flowing at 105.14 metres in Dibrugarh against the danger level of 105.70 metres.

