In Photos: Life Is Tough In Assam's Jonai Amid Floods

Students in Assam's Jonai are risking their lives to attend classes amid heavy flooding in the region.
Parents bring children to school in boats as floods hit Jonai in Assam
Normal life has been turned upside down in several parts of Assam amid heavy showers in the last few days.

Jonai, a sub-division of the Dhemaji district of Assam is reeling from the effects of incessant rainfall.

Severe flooding has affected the school going children in the area. Exclusive images from Pratidin Time highlight the plight of the people of Jonai.

Students come to school on boats
Only a handful are able to attend classes
A child holding his books close on his way to the school
Parents wait to take their children home
Another child, one of few trading threat to life for an education
A man highlighting the plight of the people
A local resident informed that it has been tough for people in the region. Small children go through a lot to just attend classes.

"They find it hard to embark the boats. Sometimes, they fall off the boats. It becomes a dangerous situation," he said.

