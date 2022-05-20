In Photos: Life Is Tough In Assam's Jonai Amid Floods

Normal life has been turned upside down in several parts of Assam amid heavy showers in the last few days.
Jonai, a sub-division of the Dhemaji district of Assam is reeling from the effects of incessant rainfall.
Severe flooding has affected the school going children in the area. Exclusive images from Pratidin Time highlight the plight of the people of Jonai.
A local resident informed that it has been tough for people in the region. Small children go through a lot to just attend classes.
"They find it hard to embark the boats. Sometimes, they fall off the boats. It becomes a dangerous situation," he said.