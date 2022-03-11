Assam: Minor Girl Found Dead In Chaygaon

The body of a minor girl, who was missing March 2, was recovered on a riverbank in Assam’s Chaygaon area.

The victim girl, identified as Asmina Khatun, hailed from Balagaon Char area. Her family had filed an FIR after she went missing.

As per reports, Khatun was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Usman Goni after a verbal spat between the two. Goni is a resident of the same village as the minor girl.

The accused Goni then allegedly tied her hands and legs and buried her in the riverbank.

Later, Goni fled to Chennai soon, from where he was arrested and brought back to Chaygaon.

During interrogation, he confessed to his crime in front of the police.

Police then reached the riverbank and unearthed the body and later sent it for post-mortem to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read: Indian Army Chopper Crashes Near LoC In Kashmir