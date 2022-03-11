Indian Army Chopper Crashes Near LoC In Kashmir

An Indian Army chopper crashed near the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Gurez Sector today officials informed.
The Army Cheetah helicopter was reportedly on its way to pick up Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who were unwell and crashed near LoC.
The cause of the crash was not immediately established, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
The chopper was about to land but “drifted away” due to bad weather conditions reported PTI.
It then crashed near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Meanwhile, rescue teams have been dispatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are on the lookout for survivors, officials said.
Further details are awaited.