Assam: Minor Girl Lodges FIR against S.I. for Clicking Naked Picture Inside Lockup

In a bizarre incident that took place at Ghagrapar police station in Nalbari, a police officer allegedly clicked naked pictures of a teenager girl and humiliated her in front of other police officials inside the lock-up.
As per an FIR lodged by the victim girl, the incident took place on June 26, 2023 night.
It is learnt that the victim girl had allegedly eloped with her lover last June 21; however, they were apprehended by the police and were bought to Ghagrapar PS. Both of them were kept inside the lockup that night.
“I was forced to remove my clothes by the SI, but, I denied. He then threatened me and hence I got scared and removed my clothes. SI has clicked my naked picture and had tried to harass me with his obscene gesture. In the morning, I had informed about the incident to a woman police official, but she asked me to keep quiet,” said the girl in her complaint letter.
Following this, a case has been registered against the police official vide Nalbari police station case number 287/23 under section 354(b)/509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and R/W section 12/14(1) of the POCSO act.
Superintendent of Police, Sudhakar Singh has been apprised of the matter.
On the other hand, additional Superintendent of Police Olindita Gogoi is in charge of the investigation.
Meanwhile, the police have recorded the statement of the teenager.
Further, the victim girl’s statement was also recorded before the court on Wednesday.