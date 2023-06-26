Assam: Man Posing as Sonitpur DC Arrested

One person has been arrested in Tezpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district for posing as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district on Monday.
According to sources, the accused, identified as Ankur Saikia, was extorting money from several people posing as DC of the district.
The police arrested a 10-member team including escort in connection with the incident.
It may be mentioned that the present DC of Sonitpur district is Deba Kumar Mishra.
In February, one person was apprehended in Tezpur for allegedly posing as a police official.
As per reports, the person posed as a sub-inspector and also carried a fake pistol. He was identified as Himangshu Kalita of Tezpur.
Officials informed that Kalita was caught by the locals at Mission Chariali area of Tezpur while posing as a policeman and handed over to Tezpur Police.