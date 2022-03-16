Assam: Minor Girl Raped By Electrician

An minor girl was allegedly raped by an electrician in Assam’s Majuli district.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Sunil Patil, visited the victim’s house for some work and committed the heinous crime.

The accused electrician again went to the victim’s house two days later when she was alone at home and allegedly raped her by covering her mouth.

The girl (14) then cried for help, after which neighbors rushed to help her and nabbed Patil.

Later, they handed him over to the police. Patil confessed his crime during interrogation.

