Mumbai: Miscreants Attack Delhi Capitals’ Bus

Miscreants have allegedly vandalized the bus of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Delhi Capitals have been allegedly vandalized at Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The luxury bus was parked outside a five-star hotel on Tuesday night to ferry players for the upcoming IPL 2022 matches when their vehicle was reportedly attacked.

A case has been registered at the Colaba Police Station in Mumbai.

Police officials have detained five persons in connection to the incident. One person among the five detainees is the vice president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - Vahatuk Sena (MNS-VS), Prashant Gandhi.

The IPL 2022 is set to begin from the last week of March. All the matches of the IPL will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil stadiums and Pune’s MCA Stadium.

Meanwhile, taking serious cognizance of the incident, the police have beefed up security around the hotel where the players of Delhi Capitals are currently lodged in.

