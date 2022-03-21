Assam: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By 54-Year-Old Man In Karbi Anglong

In a heinous act, a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 54-year-old man in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The accused, identified as Harindra Ram, allegedly lured the 5-year-old minor girl to a sugarcane field near his house using a candy. He then allegedly assaulted her sexually.

The incident took place on Sunday at Mailoo area of the district.

Later, the minor narrated the incident to her mother. The accused even tried to bribe the mother for keeping her mouth shut.

The mother instead registered an FIR against the accused. However, the accused and his family members fled their home before the police could reach them.

As per reports, the accused is a habitual offender and has a record of molesting another minor girl in the past.

Also Read: Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways Flight Diverted to Karachi