Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways Flight Diverted to Karachi

A Qatar Airways flight from Delhi to Doha in Qatar made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan on Monday due to technical reasons.

The flight QR579 was carrying over 100 passengers.

The emergency was declared due to indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways in a statement said that the incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha.

"The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha. We apologize for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans," ANI quoted Qatar Airways as saying.

According to the statement, the aircraft landed safely in Karachi.

Emergency services were provided after the passengers safely disembarked.

On the other hand, Qatar Airways also apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience.

