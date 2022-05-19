Assam: Minor Killed In Elephant Attack

A 16-year-old minor boy was killed in an elephant attack in Assam’s Goalpara district early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at Kursapakhri village in Lakhipura area.

According to sources, as many as 40 wild elephants barged into the village and started vandalizing houses and property.

Unfortunately, the minor, identified as Janak Koch, was trampled to death during the ordeal.

It may be mentioned that wild elephants have been tormenting several areas in and around Lakhipur for a long time.

The forest department is however unable to chase away the elephants from residential areas.

It is suspected that the wild elephant might have strayed into the village in search of food as incessant rains have majorly affected their food source.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Over 6 Lakh People Affected Across 27 Districts