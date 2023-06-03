Assam: Minor Kills 13-Year-Old Boy Over Football Brawl

In a horrific incident, a minor boy (13-year-old) was allegedly killed by his 16-year-old friend in Assam’s Silchar on Saturday.
Reportedly, the reason for the heinous crime has been identified to be a football match that was held on Friday. The incident has sent shockwaves among the people of the area.
As per reports, a brawl erupted between the two boys during a football match that was held yesterday. Sources said that the two boys again were involved in a fight today.
Reportedly, one of the boys continuously attacked the other with an umbrella on his stomach. After a while, when the boy was severely bleeding, the attacker threw fled from the spot.
After locals witnessed the scene, the bleeding boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. However, the 13-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.
Meanwhile, after being informed, the Silchar Police arrived at the incident spot. The accused minor boy was then apprehended by the police.